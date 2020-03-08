Ranovus launches Silicon Photonic Engine supporting 800G

Ranovus launched its "Odin" silicon photonics device scaling from 800Gbps to 3.2Tbps in a single chip and supporting both module and Co-Packaged Optics solutions.



Ranovus’ Odin platform incorporates the company’s multi-wavelength Quantum Dot Laser (QDL), 100Gbps silicon photonics-based Micro Ring Resonator modulators and photodetectors, 100Gbps Driver, 100Gbps TIA and control Integrated Circuits supported by a Tier 1 packaging ecosystem.



Lowest power consumption/Gbps and cost/Gbps solution in the industry

Supports ML/AI applications with 0.4nsec low latency and protocol agnostic engine

Supports transmission distance of 10m to 2km in CWDM and DWDM applications

Offers 8 optical channels of 100Gbps/64Gbps/50Gbps PAM4 or 50Gbps/32Gbps/25Gbps NRZ

Supports DR & FR configurations

Supports QSFP-DD and OSFP module form factors

Supports 25.6Tbps and 51.2Tbps Ethernet Switch configurations

“ML/AI are the driving forces behind innovation in our society. They have created new compute, storage and networking paradigms inside and outside the data center. The massive growth in data traffic fueling the algorithms requires scalable and power efficient networking technologies. Odin™ platform delivers 50% power consumption/Gbps reduction and 75% cost/Gbps reduction over today’s solutions,” said Hamid Arabzadeh, Chairman and CEO at Ranovus. “Odin 8 marks the beginning of the road to multi-terabit Co-Packaged Optics for Compute, Storage and Networking solutions.”Ranovus offered the following highlights:“Intra-Data-Center traffic is growing at a rate that outpaces anything seen outside of the data centers and is expected to triple in the next five years. This growth in traffic is driving global energy consumption, for power and cooling, that is simply not sustainable at the current trajectory. At Ranovus, we’re dedicated to developing energy and space efficient technologies to address this critically important challenge - starting with our Odin™ optical engine platform,” said John Martinho, SVP R&D at Ranovus. “We’re proud to have brought together a Tier 1 ecosystem of partners and industry veterans to make these innovations possible.”