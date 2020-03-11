QSFP-DD800 MSA releases initial 800G transceiver spec

The Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density 800 (QSFP-DD800) Multi Source Agreement (MSA) group has released a new hardware specification for the QSFP-DD800 transceiver form factor.



The new QSFP-DD800 1.0 specification is intended to be incremental to the existing QSFP-DD 5.0 specification. As signal integrity and thermal performance remain imperative, the transceiver pads have been optimized to improve signal integrity for 100 Gbps performance per lane without affecting backwards compatibility. The new specification additionally defines a novel 2x1 connector/cage, with cabled upper ports as an option to address signal loss issues associated with tradition PCBs. Looking ahead, QSFP-DD800 promoters will continue to work on new connector/cage variants, including 2x1 SMT versions that operate at 100 Gbps per lane.



The MSA group was formed to advance the development of high-speed, double-density QSFP modules which support 800 Gbps connectivity and includes the following promoters: Broadcom, Cisco, II-VI, Intel, Juniper Networks, Marvell, Molex and Samtec.



“In the short time our group has collaborated, we are thrilled to introduce this first specification for the next generation of the QSFP family of modules,” said Scott Sommers, co-chair of the QSFP-DD800 MSA. “As signal integrity and thermal management remain challenges for the optical communications industry, our MSA group is confident that its solutions will meet performance needs.”



“With their superior system integration and design flexibility, QSFP modules continue to be the cornerstone in building next generation networks and network equipment, especially as port speeds increase to 800G,” said Mark Nowell, co-chair of the QSFP-DD800 MSA. “Furthermore, their ability to increase switch and routing bandwidth density without sacrificing backwards compatibility with QSFP-DD, QSFP56 and QSFP28 modules provide network operators tremendous commercial and operational advantages.”



