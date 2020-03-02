Pluribus integrates with Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform 4600

Pluribus Networks has integrated its UNUM unified management platform onto the Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform 4600 (VEP4600), a purpose-built open modular platform designed to host VNFs (virtual networking functions).



Pluribus UNUM is an agile, multi-functional web management portal for a distributed and controllerless Adaptive Cloud Fabric solution. UNUM has two key modules - UNUM Fabric Manager and UNUM Insight Analytics - both contained within the UNUM management platform. UNUM Fabric Manager provides comprehensive GUI-based management including topology visualization, zero touch provisioning, automated fabric creation and fabric wide configuration management. UNUM Insight Analytics is a powerful analytics module that provides proactive insight via rich graphical dashboards and robust search functionality into the network and applications data of every flow through the fabric to assure peak operating performance to meet user experience expectations.







The latest UNUM release can be integrated into Dell Virtual Edge Platform 4600, which can handle up to 30 days of flow data and up to 500 million stored flows and also includes two Virtual Netvisor ONE machines to help manage larger, busier fabrics. In addition, all changes to the fabric now tracked and displayed via notifications dashboard for a robust audit trail of network changes.“In today’s marketplace, it has become a business imperative to simplify network complexity, while increasing agility and speed to service for our customers,” said Alley Hasan, director of Open Networking, Dell EMC. “In utilizing UNUM on Dell EMC VEP4600, we are providing customers with another option to streamline SDN automation of single- and multi-site data center fabrics.”“Pluribus and Dell EMC are committed to open networking and enabling service providers and enterprises to build out their data center infrastructure, including smaller and more compact single site and multi-site environments. More than ever, the need to apply SDN automation and achieve pervasive visibility across the entire data center infrastructure is critical. That’s exactly what Pluribus can deliver on top of the high-performance open networking hardware from Dell EMC,” said Kumar Srikantan, Chief Executive Officer of Pluribus Networks.https://www.pluribusnetworks.com/