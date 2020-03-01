Piazza WiFi Italia project to offer free connection in town squares

A new Piazza WiFi Italia project, which was created by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, aims to provide a free and widespread WiFi network throughout Italy. The goal is to provide free access WiFi in one or more squares of about 8,000 municipalities across the country.



Telecom Italia (TIM) has won the tender launched by Infratel Italia to bring WiFi connections to over 5,500 Italian municipalities with more than 2,000 inhabitants, with the aim of integrating and expanding the existing project for about 2,500 municipalities with up to 2,000 inhabitants, also managed by TIM, as part of the Consip LAN agreement.



