Orange acts to manage surge in mobile traffic

Despite a significant increase in traffic on fixed and mobile Internet networks, Orange stated that is network capacity has remained robust, in particular for the Internet, TV and OTT services. Mobile voice traffic, however, has significantly increased, doubling in volume. To manage this, Orange has readjusted certain network parameters, most notably regarding inter-operator connection points.



"My absolute priority today is to safeguard the health and safety of all Orange’s employees. At the same time, it is essential that we work to ensure the availability, security and integrity of our networks, which have now become critical for the continued functioning of our society. Faced with this considerable responsibility, the Group has taken exceptional measures to protect staff during network operations, visits to customers’ premises, and in our supervision centres and data centres. I am extremely proud of the continued commitment and mobilisation of the whole company and in all countries where we are present," said Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange.



For Orange Business Services, around-the-clock business continuity for its customers is a priority both in France and in the more than 200 countries and territories where it provides telecommunications, IT and digital services for enterprise customers.



The company said it is working with its customers to handle the massive implementation of teleworking practices. To enable everyone to work from home in good conditions, Orange Business Services has doubled the capacity for simultaneous connections on its platforms. The use of remote collaboration solutions such as video conferencing has also risen massively with usage increasing by between 20 and 100% depending on the solution. Finally, in France alone, teams are managing an additional 130 customer operations per day to increase the speed of their Internet connections or at their Data Centres. In total, nearly 3,500 Orange Business Services employees are mobilised to manage customers’ business-critical activities and will continue to do so.



Full statement:

https://www.orange.com/en/Press-Room/press-releases/press-releases-2020/Orange-is-mobilised-to-ensure-continuity-of-service-for-all-customers-in-France-and-around-the-world



