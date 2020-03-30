Oracle Cloud region launches in Montreal

Oracle activated a new Gen 2 Cloud region in Montreal.



The announcement follows the launch of its Toronto Cloud region last year, making Canada Oracle’s latest country offering dual cloud regions



In addition to the Montreal cloud region, Oracle recently announced the opening of four Gen 2 Cloud Regions in Melbourne (Australia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Osaka (Japan) and Amsterdam (the Netherlands). Oracle has now opened 17 Gen 2 Cloud regions in the past year and currently operates 21 regions globally—16 commercial and five government—the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider. By the end of this year, the company plans to open additional new cloud regions in the US (San Jose, CA), Brazil (Vinhedo), the UK (Newport, Wales), India (Hyderabad), South Korea (Chuncheon), Singapore, Israel, South Africa, Chile (Santiago), Saudi Arabia and two in the United Arab Emirates.



Oracle Gen 2 Cloud regions include:

Asia Pacific: Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Mumbai, Sydney, Melbourne

Americas: Phoenix, Ashburn, Toronto, Sao Paolo, Montreal

Europe: Frankfurt, London, Zurich, Amsterdam

Middle East: Jeddah

Government: two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions