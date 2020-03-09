Oman Australia Cable enters contract-in-force status

A new Oman Australia Cable project has entered contract in force status (CIF). The developer, SUB.CO, expects final system connection to be completed in December 2021.



The OAC cable system design is a three (3) fibre pair system with an option to upgrade to four (4) fibre pairs based upon final demand and will span approximately 9,700 km, with branching units designed to potentially extend the system into Salalah, Oman and Djibouti in the future. It is the only cable along this route.



David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom noted: "Once deployed, OAC will enable high-capacity, low-latency transmission and open a much-sought route between Australia and EMEA. SubCom is very pleased to be moving forward with this project and we are confident in our ability to implement what will be a powerful and reliable system on behalf of SUB.CO."



https://sub.co/#release