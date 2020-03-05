OFC 2020 in on next week in San Diego

The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC) will kick off its technical programming on Sunday, 8 March at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Exhibits will be open 10-12 March.



“We are a global community who will continue to interact, in spite of difficult global situations,” the OFC Steering Committee and Program and General Chairs conveyed. “We now find ourselves in unchartered territory but are working together, aiming to put on a conference that utilizes the global telecommunication infrastructure that the OFC community has enabled to allow for virtual technical participation by the international community that has been impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The work and discovery that has made OFC the most important event in our field will continue as planned.”



Details on health and safety measures that have been implemented in response to the Coronavirus can be found here.

All technical registrants will receive information on how to access live and pre-recorded and content captured presentations. All attendees, media/analysts can remotely participate in the OFC Plenary session via live video streaming. Participants must pre-register to receive the live-stream link.

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF LIGHT-SPEED CONNECTIONS



OFC will proudly celebrate two discoveries that led to the development of practical fiber optical communications: the demonstration of low-loss fibers (16dB/km) and the first room-temperature semiconductor lasers. Activities include a special keynote presented by David Welch, Infinera Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, on Tuesday, 10 March, 18:15 – 19:00 (PDT), the Timeline of Innovation, a show-floor exhibit that features 50 years of optical fiber milestones, an interactive exhibit highlighting recipients of the John Tyndall Award and a conference reception on Tuesday, 10 March, 19:00 – 20:30 (PDT). Sponsors include Corning (Innovator), Thorlabs (Premier) and Inphi (Supporter).



PLENARY SESSION



Three world-renowned visionaries will explore the future of silica as a pillar of telecommunication technology, the development and realization of 5G wireless networks, and new horizons in gravitational-wave astrophysics during OFC’s Plenary Session, Tuesday, 10 March, 08:00 – 10:00 PDT (15:00 – 17:00 GMT). These visionary speakers include:







Dr. Qi Bi, President, China Telecom Technology Innovation Center; CTO, China Telecom Beijing Research Institute, China

Dr. Karsten Danzmann, Director, Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Germany

Sir David Payne, Director, Optoelectronics Research Centre Zepler Institute for Photonics and Nanoelectronics, University of Southampton, UK

