Nutanix tunes for Big Data and Analytics

Nutanix has added new capabilities for big data and analytics applications, as well as unstructured data storage.



Nutanix Objects 2.0 includes the ability to manage object data across multiple Nutanix clusters for achieving massive scale, increased object storage capacity per node, and formal Splunk SmartStore certification. The enhancements add to a cloud platform that is already optimized for big data applications, to deliver performance and incredible scale, while also reducing cost by maximizing existing, unused resources.



Increased scale-out object storage - multi-cluster support to deliver massive scale object stores. Breaking down cluster boundaries enables teams to leverage a single namespace across multiple Nutanix clusters, managed from a single console. It also allows IT teams to take advantage of unused storage capacity anywhere in their Nutanix environment to improve storage economics.

Deeper storage nodes - In addition to new scale-out capabilities, Nutanix Objects 2.0 now supports deeper, high-capacity nodes with up to 240TB of storage. This enables multi-petabyte objects stores with a single Nutanix cluster.

"Digital transformation requires web-scale storage for enterprise workloads. Object storage is rapidly becoming the storage of choice for next gen and big data applications. As object storage makes the leap from the cloud to the datacenter and mission critical workloads, economics must be balanced with performance," said Amita Potnis, research director in IDC's Storage team. "Nutanix is known for flexibility and simplicity. Multi-cluster support and certification with Splunk SmartStore with Nutanix Objects will allow for massive scale at the right price and performance that these workloads require."New features for running big data workloads, include: