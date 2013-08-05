NTT Ltd. launches Cloud Communications division

NTT Ltd. announced the launch of its new Cloud Communications division.



Previously known as Arkadin, the Cloud Communications division will continue to act as a trusted advisor to organizations looking to accelerate modern collaboration within their workplace, which in the recent climate is more important than ever.



NTT Ltd. said its Cloud Communications division continues to work closely with its fully owned subsidiary, Applicable Limited, a leading provider of Cloud Unified Communications and enterprise voice services with offices in Bristol (UK), Brisbane (AUS) and Houston (USA).





NTT Ltd.has created a new Global Data Centers division that ranks as data center platforms in the world, now with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions. The new business unit incorporates e-shelter, Gyron, Netmagic, NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, RagingWire and other data center companies that formerly sat under the NTT Communications brand.The new Global Data Centers division, under the leadership of Ryuichi Matsuo, consists of four regions that cover Americas, APAC, EMEA and India. The leaders who will run the regional data center affiliate companies are Doug Adams (Americas), Takahiro Nagata (APAC), Florian Winkler (EMEA) and Sharad Sanghi (India). The global function leadership team members are Takahiro Wada (Business Management), Kevin Dalton (Construction and Engineering), Kei Ito (Data Center Asset co.), Adam Tamburini (Hyperscale Sales), Bob Woolley (Operations), Naoyuki Inoue (Product Management), Junichiro Akanuma (Retail Sales), John Eland (Strategy and Corporate Development) and Masayuki Inoue (System Development).NTT Ltd. said it will provide clients will have access to full-stack technology solutions (from data center and network infrastructure to applications) and full-lifecycle services (from consultancy to fit-out services to ongoing management) with end-to-end managed services.In the U.S., the global data centers platform has operations in key markets such as Ashburn (VA), Sacramento (CA) and Dallas (TX), with expansion plans already in place for Silicon Valley (CA), Chicago (IL) and Hillsboro (OR). In APAC, the platform locations include Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cyberjaya, Bangkok and Jakarta. In EMEA, locations include London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Zurich, Madrid, and Johannesburg. In India, NTT Ltd. has significant data center operations in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida, and Chennai.