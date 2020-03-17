NTT Docomo launches its 5G service

NTT DOCOMO officially launched its 5G commercial service, boasting initial downlink speeds up to 3.4 Gbps at launch and increasing to peak speeds of 4.1 Gbps in June.





Initially, DOCOMO's 5G is available in 150 locations nationwide and will be rolled out to all prefectures by the end of June 2020. Service activation is 25-March-2020.



Pricing is posted below.





The company is offering six DOCOMO smartphones, one DOCOMO tablet, and one data communication product (Wi-Fi router), and a total of 13 Galaxy S20 + 5G Tokyo 2020 Olympic models via its retail channels.