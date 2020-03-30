NTT develops quantum light source for optical quantum computer chip

Researchers at NTT have developed a wide-band, high-performance quantum light source (squeezed light source) that could be used for optical quantum computer chips operating at room temperature.



The breakthrough finds that squeezed light has compressed quantum noise that can be used to create quantum entanglement. The light source can output continuous-wave wide-bandwidth high-level squeezed light. The light source can also increase the clock frequency of the quantum computer itself, setting a course for high-speed quantum computation.



NTT said the reserachers succeeded in compressing more than 75% of the quantum noise by using a high-performance nonlinear optical waveguide fabricated by NTT and a high-quality optical control and measurement technology of the University of Tokyo.



Looking ahead, the researchers aim to demonstrate the generation of large-scale entanglement states and various optical quantum operations for the realization of universal quantum computers using this wideband squeezed light.



A paper on this research will be published in “APL Photonics” on March 30, 2020.



https://www.ntt.co.jp/news2020/2003e/200330b.html





