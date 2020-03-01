NTT and partners test access network virtualization technologies

The APAC Telecom Innovation Initiative (ATII), a joint research and development initiative backed by NTT, Telkom Indonesia, and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), will conduct tests of network access virtualization technologies. As a part of its activities, the group has released the APAC telecom carriers' common carrier-grade requirements whitepaper on access network virtualization.



The group has established a common testbed environment for access network virtualization technologies using a VPN connection between three laboratories located in Tokyo (NTT), Bandung (Telkom Indonesia), and Hanoi (VNPT). WP3 has successfully conducted performance tests, clarified technological issues to be addressed in the future, and made a brief final report on the following three topics:A whitepaper of the Flexible Access Network Virtualization architecture is posted here: