Nokia looks to Marvell for 5G silicon development

Nokia is working with Marvell to develop 5G multi-RAT (Radio Access Technology) silicon, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors.



The new generation of custom system-on-chip (SoC) and infrastructure processors will expand the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets. Marvell brings its multi-core Arm processor platforms.



Nokia said these new chipsets are designed to be deployed in several building blocks of its AirScale radio access solution.



Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This important announcement highlights our continued commitment to expanding the variety and utilization of ReefShark chipsets in our portfolio. This ensures that our 5G solutions are equipped to deliver best-in-class performance to our customers. As service providers continue to evolve their 5G plans and support growing traffic and new vertical services, the infrastructure and components must evolve rapidly. Adopting the latest advancements in silicon technology is a critical step to better serve our customers’ needs.”



Matt Murphy, CEO and President of Marvell: “Marvell is excited and honored to partner with Nokia to enable next-generation solutions for 5G networks. Our platform of semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure in combination with Nokia’s technology and market leadership will enable wireless networks of the future to deliver on the promise of 5G and open a world of new business opportunities.”









The ReefShark chipsets comprise:



ReefShark Digital Front End for LTE and 5G radio systems supporting massive MIMO

ReefShark RFIC front-end module and transceiver: massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solution

ReefShark Baseband Processor: All-in-one compute heavy design, capable of supporting the massive scale requirements of 5G. This is the brain power of baseband processing.

