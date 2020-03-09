NeoPhotonics releases 64 GBaud High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator

NeoPhotonics announced general availability and volume production of its 64 GBaud High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator (HB-CDM).



This CDM joins NeoPhotonics a 64 GBaud Intradyne Coherent Receiver (ICR) and ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser to enable customers to implement single channel 600G data transmission over data center interconnect (DCI) distances of approximately 80 km using 64 QAM. These components also support 400G over metro distances of 400-600 km using 64 GBaud and 16 QAM or 200G over long-haul distances of greater than 1000 km using 64 GBaud and QPSK.



The device is implemented in a small form factor (25 x 12 x 5 mm) package which co-packages a linear, quad-channel, differential 64 GBaud driver with an Indium Phosphide based Mach-Zehnder (MZ) quadrature modulator chip. It provides efficient coherent multi-level modulation formats, such as DP-QPSK, DP-16QAM and DP-64QAM, to support coherent transmission up to 64 GBaud. The HB-CDM is compliant to the OIF’s Implementation Agreement OIF-HB-CDM-01.0 “High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulator”, and assures users a 3dB EO bandwidth of greater than 40GHz. The compact size fits in a CFP2-DCO pluggable module.



NeoPhotonics HB-CDM is also available in a “C++” CDMTM Modulator version, which supports tuning across the full “Super C-band” covering 6.4 THz of spectrum or up to 50 percent more than standard systems. The C++ CDMTM Modulator, Ultra-Narrow Linewidth Tunable C++ LASERTM Micro-ITLA and 64 GBaud C++ ICRTM Receiver are combined in NeoPhotonics C++ CFP2-DCO transceiver, which is the industry’s first pluggable transceiver module able to deliver as much as 34 Terabits of capacity per fiber. This module can support 85 channels of 64 GBaud data at 75 GHz channel spacing and effectively increases the capacity of an optical fiber by as much as 50 percent over standard systems at comparable distances.



"We are pleased to add the HB-CDM to our suite of components for 64 GBaud coherent systems which are currently shipping in volume to multiple customers," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "The HB-CDM is based on our Indium Phosphide photonic integration platform and delivers the high performance for demanding applications. Combined with our Silicon Photonics integration platform we can provide customers with the optimized solutions to meet their network requirements for the highest speeds and at volume scale," concluded Mr. Jenks.