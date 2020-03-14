NBC: U.S, launches new investigation into ZTE

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a new investigation of ZTE, according to NBC News. The investigation reportedly is looking into possible bribes paid by ZTE to foreign officials.



In 2018, ZTE agreed to pay $1 billion to the U.S. Treasurey and place an additional $400 million in escrow to resolve a case concerning exports to Iran and North Korea. ZTE also agreed to certain provisions allowing monitoring of its compliance with U.S. export control laws.