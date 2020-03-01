MPLS + SDN + NFV World postponed to June 30th – July 3rd, 2020

Upperside Conferences has decided to postpone the MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress and the
AI Net Conference to June 30th - July 3rd, at the same venue (Hotel Marriott Paris Rive Gauche).
The decision was taken with due regard to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide and the clear and precise caution from the French authorities.
In a statement, Upperside Conferences states: "We deeply thank all our partners, sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, who, by looking ahead and organizing themselves right now to be there at the end of June in Paris, have strongly shown their confidence and support. We look forward to welcoming them in a new successful event in June."
https://www.uppersideconferences.com/mpls-sdn-nfv/
