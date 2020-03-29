MobiledgeX teams with Savari on Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything

MobiledgeX has formed a strategic partnership with Savari, a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company developing Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications technology for smart infrastructure.



The companies are collaborating on Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) use cases for automotive OEMs, their fleet management, and mobility-as-a-service partners.



The companies said they can address the V2X and V2G market needs in the European Union (EU) in 2020. Savari platforms powered by the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset have recently achieved RED certification. Savari is proud to have reached this significant milestone to advance the EU authority C-V2X objectives while accelerating the market for automotive OEMs and their telecom operator partners.



“Over the years, Savari has made significant advancements in V2X technology delivering value for our automotive OEM customers, the GSMA Association, and the 5GAA Automotive Association,” said Ravi Puvvala, chief executive officer of Savari. “MobiledgeX’s collaboration with GSMA, brings us one step closer to our core 5GAA mission of making roads safer and smarter in a cost-effective manner. We aim to do that by deploying edge and targeted AI applications for our customers that leverage conventional V2X data as well as data from other onboard perception systems.”



Eric Braun, chief commercial officer of MobiledgeX stated, “With Savari, we can now begin to address several of the fundamental edge orchestration challenges facing automotive OEMs as the industry introduces C-V2X and C-V2G solutions which accelerate the adoption of semi-autonomous and autonomous platooning transportation fleets.”