The Microsoft Teams collaboration and conferencing service added 12 million daily active users this week, bringing its total to 44 million daily active users.
Microsoft Teams generated more than 900 million meeting minutes every day this week.
The University of Bologna in Italy moved 90 percent of courses online to Teams within four days.
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Microsoft Teams hits 44 million users, up 12 million in a week
Thursday, March 19, 2020 Microsoft
The Microsoft Teams collaboration and conferencing service added 12 million daily active users this week, bringing its total to 44 million daily active users.