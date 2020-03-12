Mellanox ships its 12.8 Tbps Ethernet switch

Mellanox Technologies announced the first customer shipments of its new 12.8 Tbps Ethernet switch platform, which is optimized for Cloud, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and AI interconnect applications.



The Mellanox SN4000 family, which is powered by its Spectrum-3 ASIC, supports a combination of up to 32 ports of 400GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE and 128 ports of 100/50/25/10GbE. The SN4000 platforms complement the 200/400GbE SN3000 leaf switches to form an efficient and high bandwidth leaf/spine network.



Mellanox said its Spectrum-3 boasts tunneling, and network virtualization capabilities with its advanced FlexFlow packet processing technology, and WJH (What Just Happened)™ based real-time telemetry.



Highlights





Up to 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE

Up to 200,000 NAT entries, and 1 Million on-chip routes

Fully shared packet buffer to maximize burst absorption and deliver fair bandwidth sharing

RoCE-Ready one-click configuration with hardware-accelerated, end-to-end congestion management to simplify networking for storage, AI, and big data workloads

FlexFlow™ programmable pipeline which delivers rich network processing capabilities at an unprecedented scale

WJH™ based granular telemetry to simplify network operations and dramatically reduce mean time to issue resolution

Simultaneous NRZ and PAM4 port speeds allowing flexible configurations

Dual stack IPV4 and IPV6 protocol operation

Support for overlay protocols including EVPN, VXLAN-GPE, MPLS-over-GRE/UDP, NSH, NVGRE, MPLS/IPv6 based Segment routing and more

Flowlet-based adaptive routing maximizes performance and network utilization for layer-3 fabrics with high cross-sectional bandwidth

Support for customer-defined, on-switch, containerized microservices with complete SDK access to host management, orchestration, and telemetry applications.

“Mellanox Spectrum-3 offers better performance, more advanced features, and easier management than any other 12.8 terabit switch,” said Amit Katz, vice president of Ethernet switches at Mellanox. “Our VXLAN support features single-pass routing for more than 500,000 tunnels, making Mellanox Spectrum-3 the best switch not only for cloud data centers, but for any networking deployment supporting virtualization, containers, or microservices.”