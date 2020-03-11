MACOM intros 25G photodiode Fabry-Perot laser

MACOM announced the availability of its 25G Avalanche Photodiode (APD) and 25G Fabry-Perot (FP) Laser optical components for 5G Wireless and Datacenter applications.
- The APD28A is a back-illuminated 25G APD covering both O- and C-Bands with a usable wavelength range of 1250nm to 1650nm. The Photodiode features greater than 20GHz (3dB) bandwidth, with very high sensitivity of -22dBm when coupled to a low noise amplifier for transmission applications. The device performance enables customers to design optical sub-assemblies and transceivers suitable for 5G wireless mid-haul and long-haul networks, and extended reach (ER4) applications for 100Gbps, 200Gbps and 400Gbps Data Center applications. MACOM will offer the 25G APD as bare die and a chip-on-carrier format to provide maximum design flexibility to customers.
- The MAOD-131F25 is a directly modulated high speed 25Gbps 1310nm Fabry-Perot laser diode with a wide operating temperature range of -40oC to +95oC. The device leverages MACOM’s patented and proven Etched Facet Technology (EFT) enabling scalability to high volume manufacturing. The 25G FP laser is ideally suited to enable customers’ 5G LTE fronthaul short reach applications as well as low cost 100Gpbs parallel single mode fiber (PSM4) application for datacenters.MACOM will offer the 25G Fabry-Perot laser in a TO-Can package.
