MACOM extends Transimpedance Amplifier line for 100G to 800G

MACOM Technology Solutions released two new transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) optimized for use in optical networking applications ranging from 100Gbps DR1 to 800Gbps DR8 and FR8.

The new TIAs are available today in flip chip and wire bonding packaging options for fast, flexible deployment in QSFP, QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules.



MACOM says the rapid evolution to single lane 100G and multiple lanes 200G, 400G and 800G connectivity is increasing the demand for high-performance, power-efficient optical components needed to maximize bandwidth density in the Cloud Data Center.





The MATA-05817 delivers low noise performance less than 2 uA RMS typical and supports bandwidth up to 35 GHz. The TIA supports high throughput optical data links in a very low power profile, optimal for use in high density Optical Data Center interconnects. The device is intended for 50G, 100G, 200G and 400G receivers using multilevel modulation such as PAM4.

The MATA-38134 is a quad 26/53 GBaud linear PAM4 TIA with automatic gain and integrated AGC loop. The TIA consumes very low power and is primarily targeted for single-mode fiber applications. The TIA has 500um anode to anode spacing which allows customers to place two devices within the QSFP-DD form factor enabling 800Gbps applications.

Both devices include RSSI for photo-alignment and power monitoring and I2C control of bandwidth, output amplitude, peaking, LOS, gain and other parameters.