MACOM announces 96 GBaud TIA and driver for 600Gbps and 800Gbps

MACOM released a dual channel 96 GBaud transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and quad-channel modulator driver for coherent optical networking applications.



The company said its new dual-channel TIA MATA-009806 and quad-channel driver MAOM-009408 offer customers the high bandwidth, low noise and low power consumption to enable Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICRs), High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulators (HB-CDMs) and Integrated Coherent Transmit-Receive Optical Sub-Assemblies (ICTROSAs) operating at up to 800Gbps in Telecom and DCI applications.







The MATA-009806 is a dual-channel linear TIA for coherent receivers supporting baud rates up to 96 GBaud and complex modulation formats such as 64QAM. With built-in automatic gain control (AGC) and transimpedance gain of up to 5KΩ, the TIA has 60GHz of bandwidth and ultra-low noise to support applications from long haul to DCI. The device is available to customers in bare die form.

The MAOM-009408 is a high-performance quad channel modulator driver also supporting 96 GBaud symbol rates. The part has up to 19 dB of gain with 15 dB of gain range and a maximum output voltage of 3 Vpp differential. The device is designed to be directly DC coupled to an optical modulator for maximum bandwidth, minimum size and minimum power dissipation. The device is available to customers in bare die form.