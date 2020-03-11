Lumentum introduces 980nm high-power pump lasers

Lumentum introduced a series of advanced 980 nanometer (nm) single-mode pump lasers that offer significantly higher power and higher efficiency, enabling high-density erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA) designs.



Lumentum said its new pump lasers employ revolutionary chips that are based on Lumentum's field-proven, proprietary, high-reliability technology, but offer operating power levels from 250 mW to 1600 mW.



Highlights





The new 5200 Series is designed for undersea optical applications that require ultra-high reliability when pumping EDFAs in submarine repeaters and branching units. The new uncooled laser offers increased operating power up to 800 mW. Additionally, by employing new and innovative advancements in chip technology and high-reliability packaging, the 5200 Series improves customers' overall optical performance. The 5200 Series will be available in July 2020.

The H11 Series, an uncooled 3-pin low-profile planar pump laser with up to 250 mW output power, significantly reduces the overall pump laser size and power consumption. This laser series employs both an innovative distributed feedback (DFB) laser chip, which integrates a high-power laser and grating into a single high-reliability laser die, and an improved package design. The H11 Series provides a noise-free, narrowband spectrum under temperature, drive current, and optical feedback changes. The H11 Series will be available in May 2020.

The new D2 Series dual-chip 980 nm pump laser provides up to 1.6 W total optical output in a low-profile 14-pin butterfly package. The D2 Series also incorporates an innovative next-generation chip and semi-autonomous assembly technology, which significantly improves power and density. The D2 Series will be available in July 2020.