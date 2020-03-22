Korea's LG Uplus deploys Nokia for 5G IP transport

Korean operator LG Uplus selected Nokia to upgrade and automate its IP transport and core networks for 5G.



Nokia deployed its Network Service Platform (NSP) solution to help LG Uplus automate network operations and ease integration with their Nokia FP4-based IP routers and multiple vendor platforms to accelerate 5G services rollout.



Songchul Park, Head of NW Tech Operation Group, LG Uplus, said: “LG Uplus provides differentiated services from competitors from sports and entertainment to games and life through 5G ultra-realistic service that changes our daily life. It was possible because the networks with low-latency, real-time network management, and automation functions strongly demanded by 5G could be deployed with Nokia in a timely manner. It is expected that Nokia solutions will continue to provide high-quality services with next-generation network technologies in line with the era of AI. LG Uplus will keep working with Nokia to meet customer service through more reliable partnerships.”



Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s solution, combining our IP routers with our SDN slicing controller, is the foundation of building a robust 5G transport network that in turn is a key enabler of 5G service delivery. As telcos like LG Uplus seek to prepare their networks for 5G and handle the increase in capacity and complexity that comes along with it, we are a natural choice to streamline their operations and enhance network performance."