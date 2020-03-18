Keysight closes locations and withdraws guidance due to Coronavirus

Keysight Technologies has temporarily closed many of its locations globally until at least the end of March in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, mitigate the risks to employees, customers and suppliers, and in response to local government directives.



The temporary closures impact both the company headquarters in Santa Rosa, California and principal order fulfillment and manufacturing operations in Malaysia.



Keysight said these actions may impact the company’s ability to meet the fiscal second quarter 2020 financial guidance provided on February 24, 2020. This guidance reflected the best information available as of that time. Due to the disruption and uncertainties resulting from this situation, the company is currently unable to quantify the full coronavirus impact and will provide additional information during the next earnings call.