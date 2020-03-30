Keysight announces oscilloscope for mmWave

Keysight Technologies introduced a single channel instrument specifically designed to accelerate development of next generation mmWave communications, satellite communications, and radar applications.



Keysight’s latest edition to the company’s UXR-Series of oscilloscopes, the UXR0051AP Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope, offers a frequency range of 110 GHz and 5 GHz of standard analysis bandwidth, and provides fast, affordable and flexible analysis of wideband measurements. Keysight’s UXR-Series oscilloscopes, with optional mmWave Wideband Analysis functionality, deliver the signal integrity, versatility, affordability, and performance needed to bring signal, spectrum, and digital capabilities together, within a single instrument.



Superior -158 dBm/Hz displayed average noise level (DANL) from 28 GHz to 85 GHz which enables golden receiver quality error vector magnitude (EVM) measurements on low power wideband signals.

Directly measures wideband signals with up to 10 GHz bandwidth and fundamental frequencies as high as 110 GHz, without the need for external downconverters, for high quality wideband analysis.

Instant upgradability to two independently configurable phase coherent channels for easy multiple input multiple output (MIMO) measurement support.

High-definition, 10-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) with 16-bit Digital Down Conversion (DDC) I/Q data output to ensure high mmWave measurement accuracy.

256 GSa/s real-time or 3,200 MSa/s complex sample rates delivers the industry’s widest 110 GHz frequency range and 2.16 GHz DDC analysis bandwidth.

Flexible mmWave extension and DDC bandwidth license options enable performance and affordability for oscilloscope based mmWave wideband analysis.

“To satisfy the demand for faster speeds and increased bandwidth, mmWave technologies are evolving with techniques such as MIMO and phased array antennas,” said Brad Doerr, vice president and general manager of digital and photonics R&D for Keysight's Communications Solutions Group. “Keysight recognized the need for a cost-effective one channel oscilloscope with dynamically configurable bandwidth to support today’s single-channel mmWave wideband measurement requirements. The new oscilloscope can instantly expand to two phase coherent channels, enabling customers to easily support this emerging multi-channel evolution."

Key features:Keysight’s UXR0051AP Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope is available now with a base price of US$195,000.