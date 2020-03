Keysight Technologies and Qualcomm Technologies are collaborating to accelerate small cell deployment supported by 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) architecture.





Specifically, Keysight’s 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver and Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G RAN solutions speed development of radio units (RU) critical to addressing a wide range of 5G use cases. Keysight’s 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver is a PXI-based compact solution that enables automated testing of the transmitter and receiver characteristics of a 5G new radio (NR) base station, according to the 3GPP specifications. The solution accelerates verification of small cell RUs using the 5G NR capability of Qualcomm® FSM™100xx to support a smooth transition from product design to manufacturing test.