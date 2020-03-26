Keysight and NVIDIA partner on virtualized RAN

Keysight Technologies and NVIDIA are collaborating on the development of dynamic virtualized radio access network (vRAN) architecture and open RAN (O-RAN) technology.



Keysight offers solutions that enable mobile operators and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to validate 5G and legacy radio access networks as well as core networks that are critical to ensuring the end-user experience of applications using vRAN architecture. Keysight’s suite of UE emulation (UEE) solutions address specifications set by both 3GPP and O-RAN standards organizations, enabling NVIDIA to test the NVIDIA Aerial software development kit (SDK) via enhanced Common Public Radio Interfaces (eCPRI). The Aerial SDK enables telcos to build and deploy the most programmable and scalable software-defined 5G virtual radio access networks (RANs) to deliver new AI and IoT services at the edge.





“Our collaboration with NVIDIA, using Keysight’s automated and scalable 5G UE emulation solutions, helps the mobile industry create and deliver high-value 5G use cases,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. “Keysight’s 5G solutions enable an ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and mobile operators to thoroughly validate the performance of virtualized 5G radio access and core network functionalities across different radio and optical interfaces.”Keysight's UEE solutions enable users to accelerate the verification of a RAN, both over the air and via O-RAN interfaces. Integrated sophisticated channel emulation capabilities allow users to verify the performance of a RAN deployed in a complex radio environment. Users can access a comprehensive range of real-world scenarios in any 3GPP-specified frequency band for both protocol and load testing.