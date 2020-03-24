Juniper intros Mist Premium Analytics Service

Juniper Networks is preparing to launch an AI-driven Mist Premium Analytics service that offers network visibility and business insights to its enterprise customers.



The new premium service will be a complement to existing Mist wireless, wired and location subscription services and the Marvis AI engine.



The company said its new Mist Premium Analytics will help simplify data collection across heterogenous network, security and location domains. It will then convert that data into actionable insights for better capacity planning, optimal user experiences and positive business outcomes for today’s digital businesses.



“End-to-end network visibility into network, security and location behavior is traditionally both complex and costly because of disparate systems, organizational silos and the lack of an overarching intelligence engine to tie all the pieces together,” said Sudheer Matta, VP of Products at Juniper Mist. “With Mist Premium Analytics, we solve this challenge by taking data from numerous systems and turning it into actionable insights for better IT and business decisions.”



With premium network analytics, Juniper Mist customers can do the following:





Improve insight into Wide Area Network (WAN) performance in branch/retail offices with Link Quality of Experience (QoE) and Application QoE

Get insight into usage patterns of Wireless LANs (WLANs) to predict trends and adapt to changing requirements such as soaring bandwidth needs or increased client density

Compare & contrast data from a Mist network with other data sources from third-party providers

Get a full stack view into network performance for heterogeneous networks

https://youtu.be/NUftKtBr8wY





The mission now is to change networking for the cloud era, says Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer, Juniper Networks. This 2-minute clip discusses two key ideas: (1) the cloud-delivered enterprise powered by an AI engine (2) SD-WAN solutions for the branch. Another area of focus for Juniper this year is the 400G transition.

The Mist Premium Analytics service will be available on April 1st from Mist’s network of value-added resellers and managed service providers.