IP Infusion releases OS for open packet transponder systems

IP Infusion released its new OcNOS Optical Transport software stack for modular open packet transponder systems designed for data center interconnect, long haul and service provider backhaul use cases.



OcNOS is a network operating system for white box open packet transponder systems. The first available platform for the OcNOS-based solution is the Cassini packet transponder from Edgecore Networks.



Cassini is the industry's highest capacity (3.2T) and first modular open packet transponder, offering a flexible mix of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) packet switching ports and 100/200 Gbps coherent optical interfaces. The Cassini platform enables DMDM-based long haul transport and supports CFP2 ACO and DCO modules from different vendors which support L2/L3/Multicast features for metro, long haul and data center interconnect use cases. Both packet switching and optical line side can be managed via CLI, SNMP or NETCONF.



“The desire of network operators to control end-to-end solutions and components to achieve operational simplicity and open interfaces is driving the momentum towards open optical networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO, IP Infusion. “The combination of the carrier-grade OcNOS networking operating system and the Cassini packet transponder from Edgecore Networks gives our network customers another example and further shows that IP Infusion is a leading software vendor for service provider network disaggregation.”



“With support for Cassini and DCSG, IP Infusion is well aligned with TIP and helping to drive disaggregated networking to service providers. We are pleased that disaggregated networking has now arrived for optical transport solutions,” said Dave Hutton, Chief Engineer, Telecom Infra Project.



