IP Infusion and Okinawa Open Laboratory test disaggregated networking

IP Infusion has joined Okinawa Open Laboratory (OOL) to help further the adoption of disaggregated networking.



IP Infusion will be working with OOL to verify white box solutions through field trials with various vendors and follow market trends.



The Okinawa Open Laboratory partners with both industry and academia in research and development to promote the practical application and dissemination of next-generation information and communication platform technologies (ICT), including software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization (NFV) and cloud computing using open-source software (OSS).



“Our participation with OOL is significant since it will help more companies to take advantage of the benefits of disaggregated networking, such as faster deployments, lower costs and the opportunity to offer more services,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO and president of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion has a deep understanding in the features and quality required for the industry to develop a standard disaggregated networking platform, which are present in our line of network operating system products.”



“We look forward to working with IP Infusion to field test their disaggregated NOS with our other industry vendors,” said Yukio Ito, chairman, Okinawa Open Laboratory. “Their 20 years of experience in the NOS industry will be of tremendous value to the OOL community.”