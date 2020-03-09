Inphi samples its 3rd gen, single-lambda PAM4

Inphi has begun sampling its Porrima Gen3 Single-Lambda PAM4 platform based on 7nm technology and optimized for hyperscale data center networks. The new design offers an expanded feature set and enhanced direct drive capability, further expanding the breadth of lasers that can be used with the integrated laser driver. The new platform is also designed to reduce total module power consumption to less than 8W for 400Gbps DR4/FR4 mode in the QSFP-DD form factor.



“Porrima Gen3 is another prime example of our ongoing dedication to this market, by increasing investments to exceed customer needs and stay ahead of the competition,” said Eric Hayes, SVP, Networking Interconnect, Inphi. “Not only are we delivering better performance and lower power with this third-generation PAM4 solution, but we are also making it easy for customers to make a smooth transition. This will accelerate adoption of this total solution and maintain our market leadership position.”



Compatible API and software suite with Porrima Gen1 and Gen2 ensure smooth transition in deployment

Backward pin-to-pin compatibility allows minimum hardware changes on module design

Low-power consumption for next-generation module applications, enabling less than 8W 400Gbps modules with 4x100Gbps or 8x50Gbps electrical and optical interfaces

Integrated 56Gbaud laser driver with direct-drive capability

Implemented in small form factor and power efficiency on proven, high-volume 7nm process technology node, ensuring fastest time to production

Numerous self-test and loopback modes that allow diagnostic monitoring of channel and system parameters

Modular API software suite that covers link margin and stress testing along with data and error analytics

The IN5661TA/5664TA is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:

Wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes

Low-power and small form factor





Porrima Gen3 Key attributes and Benefits:Porrima Gen3 IN566x Linear TIA: