Inphi samples 800G 7nm PAM4 DSP

Inphi is sampling its new Spica 800G 7nm PAM4 DSP, the world’s first 800Gbps or 8x100Gbps PAM4 DSP to enable 800G optical transceiver modules in QSFP-DD800 or OSFP form factors.



Inphi's highly integrated Spica 800G platform includes the company's high-performance, low power PAM4 DSPs alongside its companion market-leading low power linear driver and TIAs.



The company said its Spica 800Gbps PAM4 DSP with integrated 56GBaud driver, enables either 2x400Gbps or 8x100Gbps optical modules with 100Gbps per lane electrical interfaces. Applications could include 800Gbps / 8x100Gbps optical interconnects in a compact form factor for single-mode fibers or multimode fibers. The Spica platform could be matched with Inphi’s 112Gbps Capella SerDes IP for next-generation AI processors and switches.





Low power consumption for next-generation module applications, targeting 14W 800Gbps, 2x400Gbps or 8x100Gbps optical modules with 100Gbps electrical interfaces

Targeting 8W 400Gbps QSFP112 optical modules with 100Gbps electrical interface

Integrated 56Gbaud laser driver with direct-drive capability

Enables customers to develop 800Gbps / 8x100Gbps optical interconnects in a compact form factor for applications with single-mode fibers or multimode fibers

The supporting 56GBaud linear TIA product family provide packaging flexibility for excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances and wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Implemented in a small form factor and power efficiency on proven, high-volume 7nm process technology node, ensuring fastest time to production

Ease of migration with compatible API Software Suite

The IN5630SE/IN5634SE is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear driver for PAM4 optical modules. Features include:

Excellent linearity, high bandwidth, adjustable gain to optimize the PAM4 system performances

Low-power EML driver in small package or in bare die form

Wide dynamic range to meet the different performance and link requirements for optical applications

Excellent signal integrity necessary for PAM4 modulation schemes

Low-power and small form factor

Key product attributes of the Spica platform:Spica Linear DriversSpica Linear TIA’sThe IN5665TA is a 56GBaud low power single/quad linear TIA for PAM4 optical modules. Features include: