Innovium reports multiple customers for 400G production networks

Innovium reports that multiple cloud and data center customers are deploying its 12.8Tbps TERALYNX 7 based switches together with Innolight optics for 400G production networks. Customers were not named.



“Massive growth in Data, AI and 5G is driving the need to scale data center networks. Leading data center customers are deploying Innovium 12.8Tbps switches together with Innolight’s comprehensive portfolio of 400G optical transceivers to scale their networks,” said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of Innolight Technology. “400G PAM4 optics has achieved volume production with superior cost per bit and is expected to ramp significantly during 2020. We are excited to partner with Innovium using their 50G PAM4 TERALYNX switches, as well as future 112G solutions.”



“The 50G PAM4 ecosystem has matured over the last few years to offer a range of switch systems and 400G optics ready for production network deployments,” said Alan Weckel, founding analyst at 650 Group. “We expect a significant ramp in 400G deployments in 2020 as data center customers build next generation networks to meet their insatiable appetite for bandwidth and get better ROI. We also believe that these 400G switches will extend to data-center inter-connect (DCI) and accelerate with the availability of 400G ZR optics next.”