Innovium delivers SONiC/SAI for TERALYNX based Switch Systems

Innovium announced the first delivery of production-grade SONiC/SAI running on its TERALYNX switch silicon family.



“Our continued innovation, with over 75 patents, has enabled us to deliver a comprehensive data center switch family from 1 – 12.8Tbps performance. We now have over 20 switch system designs with the world’s leading ODM & OEM system partners, based on TERALYNX switch portfolio,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovium Inc. “Many of these systems are now being deployed in production networks by top data center customers using hardened software, including SONiC.”





Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. said, “SONiC is a leading open-source network switch OS empowering customers with modern and efficient cloud networking software. It has a thriving open community of ecosystem partners engaged and making excellent progress. We are pleased to have Innovium as part of the SONiC/SAI open community and to see it engaged with customers for SONiC/SAI deployments running on TERALYNX-powered switches.”Innovium’s TERALYNX family supports both NRZ and PAM4 interfaces for 10GbE to 400GbE ports in a fully software and feature compatible manner.Separately, Innovium announced interoperability of 12.8Tbps TERALYNX 7 switch silicon with Credo’s MACsec chip family.This enables cloud and data center customers to deploy a MACsec enabled 1RU, 32 x 400G switch using Innovium’s 12.8Tbps TERALYNX 7 switch silicon and Credo’s dual 400G CMS50216 MACsec chip.