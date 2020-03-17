Infinera carries 800G wavelength at 96 Gbaud over 950km

Infinera completed a live network trial of 800G single-wavelength transmission at 96 Gbaud over 950 kilometers (km) across a long-haul link in a major North American network operator’s production network.







The achievement leveraged Infinera’s sixth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6) technology in a Groove (GX) Series platform transmitting 800G using 64QAM with probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS). ICE6 combines Infinera’s sixth-generation photonic integrated circuit with its in-house-developed 7-nanometer dual-channel 800G per-wave FlexCoherent digital signal processor.



Corning’s state-of-the-art TXF fiber is an ITU-T G.654.E compliant, ultra-low-loss, silica-core fiber with large effective area.



The companies said the success of the 800G trial highlighted the advanced features of Infinera's vertically integrated ICE6 technology, including Nyquist subcarriers, per-subcarrier long-codeword PCS, and per-subcarrier dynamic bandwidth allocation, along with superior fiber designed to help meet growing bandwidth demands for network operators from metro to subsea network applications.

The production network trial, which was conducted over a third-party optical line system carrying live multi-vendor traffic, leveraged Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series, equipped with its sixth-generation dual-800G Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6) technology. The trial demonstrated Infinera’s vertically integrated ICE6 optical engine, which features second-generation Nyquist subcarriers, 64QAM with per-subcarrier long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping, and per-subcarrier dynamic bandwidth allocation. The operator's network used G.652 fiber.Infinera said the achievement signals a major industry milestone in driving down the cost per bit of telecommunications networks.“The success of this trial proves our ability to transmit 800G high-baud-rate signals across significant distances, which will be instrumental in driving down network costs,” said Parthi Kandappan, Chief Technology Officer at Infinera. “This marks another major accomplishment for Infinera’s Optical Innovation Center, adding to its long history of pioneering innovations in optical networking.”