Infinera announces $200M convertible senior notes offering

Infinera announced the pricing of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Infinera also granted the initial purchaser of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes.



The company said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital to fund growth and potential strategic projects.



https://www.infinera.com/