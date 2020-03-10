II-VI launches pluggable Optical Line Subsystem for 400ZR

II‐VI introduced a pluggable optical line subsystem (POLS) platform to enable the 400ZR coherent transceivesr ecosystem for next-generation datacenter interconnects (DCIs).



II-VI’s initial product from the POLS platform is the OSFP-LS, designed in the very compact OSFP form factor, that plugs directly into a datacenter interconnect (DCI) switch port and enables full-duplex multi-channel 400ZR transport, including multiplexing, demultiplexing, and variable-gain amplification. The OSFP-LS supports up to 8 DWDM wavelengths, or 3.2 Tbps per fiber pair.



“The POLS platform is a revolution in datacenter interconnects,” said Martin Hull, VP of Platform Products at Arista Networks. “Just as a 400ZR transceiver collapses the 400G transponder linecard functionality into a pluggable module, so does the OSFP-LS in relation to an optical line system linecard. The plug-and-play functionality of the OSFP-LS will enable our switch customers to deploy them quite easily and cost-efficiently as they migrate to 400ZR.”



“The POLS platform leverages significant breakthroughs in the areas of miniaturizing optical components for amplification and wavelength management, while simultaneously improving performance and reducing power consumption,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The POLS platform is enabled by II-VI’s vertically integrated portfolio of best-in-class components in the industry, including our uncooled, highly compact, 3-pin micropump, the smallest of its kind on the market.”