Intel has launched new servers based on Intel's latest Cascade Lake Refresh processor, which delivers a performance that is 36% higher than its predecessors.
The launch includes rack servers 1288H V5, 2288H V5, 2298 V5, and 5288 V5, high-density server X6000 V5, and blade server E9000.
Huawei said the rapid rollout of these new servers reflect the closeness between Huawei and Intel.
Monday, March 23, 2020
Huawei launches servers with Intel's latest Cascade Lake refresh processors
