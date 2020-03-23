Huawei launches servers with Intel's latest Cascade Lake refresh processors

Intel has launched new servers based on Intel's latest Cascade Lake Refresh processor, which delivers a performance that is 36% higher than its predecessors.



The launch includes rack servers 1288H V5, 2288H V5, 2298 V5, and 5288 V5, high-density server X6000 V5, and blade server E9000.



Huawei said the rapid rollout of these new servers reflect the closeness between Huawei and Intel.



