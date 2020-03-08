Google Cloud sharpens focus on telco opportunity

Google Cloud is refocusing its effort to become a strategic technology provider for telecom operators. Highlights of the announcement include:



Anthos for Telecom, a cloud application platform to the network edge that is based on Kubernetes.

a collaboration with AT&T to test 5G edge computing for retail, manufacturing, transportation, etc.

a partnership with Amdocs to enable communications service providers to run Amdocs’ on Google Cloud, and to deliver new data analytics, site reliability engineering, and 5G edge solutions to enterprise customers

a new partnership with Netcracker to deploy its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud.

In a blog post, Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, writes: "We’re committed to partnering with the telecommunications industry, providing partners, solutions, and cloud and open source technologies to accelerate digital transformation.