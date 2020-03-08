Google Cloud Platform expands to Delhi, Doha, Melbourne, and Toronto

Google Cloud Platform will open new regions in Delhi (India), Doha (Qatar), Melbourne (Australia) and Toronto (Canada). Each region will have three zones (data centers) to protect against service disruptions. Each will launch with a portfolio of key GCP products,. Delhi, Melbourne and Toronto are the second regions within those markets enabling in-country disaster recovery for mission-critical applications.



As previously announced, GCP this year is expected to open regions in Jakarta, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Seoul, and Warsaw.



Currently, GCP operates 22 regions with 67 total data centers across 16 countries.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/infrastructure/new-google-cloud-regions-for-2020



