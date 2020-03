GlobeNet is in the final stages of the construction of its new Malbec subsea cable system, which will link the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo with Buenos Aires, Argentina.





The 2,500 km Malbec cable will be fully integrated into GlobeNet's regional network, offering seamless connectivity between the Southern Cone and the rest of the GlobeNet's network to Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Bermuda and the United States.The Malbec system will use Spatial Division Multiplexing (SDM) and the latest generation in repeaters and transponders. The system is expected to be ready for service in July.