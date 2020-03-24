Garmin implements SiTime’s MEMS timing

Garmin International has chosen SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions for several of Garmin’s automotive, aviation, marine, fitness, and outdoor products.



“Garmin makes products that are engineered on the inside for life on the outside,” said Patrick Desbois, Garmin executive vice president of operations. “Our innovation focuses on developing technologies that enable our customers to enrich their experiences as they pursue their passions. SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions help extend battery life across several of our product lines.”



“Garmin creates products for active people,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “Precise time is at the heart of every GPS receiver and impacts the speed of signal acquisition as well as position accuracy. Garmin’s outdoor products encounter many environmental stresses such as shock, vibration, rapid temperature changes, and extreme temperatures. SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions are engineered to provide the highest level of robustness to such stressors and provide a powerful value-add to Garmin’s high-performing, robust, and reliable products.”