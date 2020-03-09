Fujitsu's TransLambda delivers 3X optical capacity in C-band

Fujitsu Network Communications unveiled TransLambda technology, an ultra-high capacity, wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) multiband transmission system (MTS) that substantially expands the transmission capacity of optical fiber networks without deploying new L- and S- band dedicated transceivers.



Fujitsu's TransLambda packs multiple transmission bands into a single fiber using all-optical wavelength conversion (AOWC). TransLambda enables up to three times the capacity for data center interconnect (DCI) and long-haul transport networks. Specifically, TransLambda fiber capacity multiplier technology offers ultra-high capacity — up to 76.8Tb/s of data using 192 channels at 400G speeds per 75GHz channel — in a plug-and-play blade using C-band transponders.



The company said this 3X boost is particularly crucial for those applications where C-band transmission is the only available option for the foreseeable future, such as optical links that use direct-attach or transponder-attach ZR/ZR+ pluggable coherent optics.



The Fujitsu TransLambda Test Kit, which is currently being used in customer lab trials, is offered in a single blade configuration that can be used with any legacy WDM network architecture including multi-vendor systems.



“TransLambda technology is just the latest in a line of innovations from Fujitsu to achieve the highest network speed and capacity as cost-efficiently as possible, helping our customers gain true competitive advantage in today’s demanding marketplace,” said Paul Havala, vice president of global planning at Fujitsu Network Communications. “Our TransLambda fiber multiplier approach is a much more cost-efficient way to achieve significant capacity increases without installing L-band equipment, addressing cost and operational overhead while seamlessly integrating into existing network architecture to fully leverage deployed fiber assets.”



https://www.fujitsu.com/us/about/resources/news/press-releases/2020/fnc-20200309.html