Fujitsu launches first private 5G network in Japan

Fujitsu today was granted Japan's first commercial Private 5G radio station license from the Kanto Bureau of Telecommunications and will begin operating a Private 5G network at its Shin-Kawasaki Technology Square office.



Fujitsu will use its private 5G network to support an AI-enhanced video security surveillance system that can identify suspicious behavior through motion analysis. The network will also be used for a 5G co-creation and collaboration lab where Fujitsu customers and partners can test various use cases.



Fujitsu has also applied for a private 5G license for its Oyama plant in Tochigi Prefecture, which serves as a manufacturing base for network equipment. Together with Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited, which manufactures network equipment at this plant, Fujitsu will continue to verify the utility and possible applications for its private 5G technologies.

Successful Verification Under Provisional License Opens Path to Commercial Launch for Private 5G Networks.





