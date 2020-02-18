Federated Wireless extends spectrum controller to the 6 GHz Band

Federated Wireless extended its Spectrum Controller platform to enable spectrum sharing in the 6 GHz band.



The new Spectrum Controller functionality is currently deployed in trials and is expected to be available for commercial use by the end of 2020.



Federated Wireless said the new capabilities represent a significant leap forward for the wireless industry and for U.S. operators and enterprises that will soon be able to take advantage of unlicensed use of 1,200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band. The 6 GHz band currently is set aside for licensed users, including carriers and MVNOs, who have deployed thousands of point-to-point microwave links to backhaul network traffic.



“6 GHz is the next frontier for shared spectrum services and equitable access to it, enabled and ensured by our Spectrum Controller, promises to greatly advance the deployment of Wi-Fi 6 and 5G in the U.S.,” said Federated Wireless CEO Iyad Tarazi. “This new technology builds on our long-standing leadership in managing shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band and on the extensive partner ecosystem we have developed to deliver shared spectrum services.”



Federated Wireless is working closely with its partners in development and deployment of the AFC and associated technologies to enable Wi-Fi 6 and 5G deployment in 6 GHz. These include carriers, MVNOs, Wi-Fi vendors and systems integrators who are collaborating to enhance wireless connectivity for businesses and consumers across the U.S.





