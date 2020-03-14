Expecting a surge, T-Mobile US increases network capacity

To address an expected surge in network usage during the COVID-19 national emergency, T-Mobile US is activating 600 MHz spectrum from multiple companies, including Bluewater, Channel 51, Comcast, DISH, Grain Management affiliate NewLevel, LLC, LB Holdings and Omega Wireless, LLC in the markets where it can be quickly deployed.



All current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who have plans with data will have unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming).

Providing T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot / tethering service for the next 60 days – coming soon.

Increased the data allowance for free to schools and students using its digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month for the next 60 days.

Offering free international calling for ALL current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to Level 3 impacted countries.





“In trying times like this, we understand how important it is for people to remain connected – to family and friends, to resources and information, to their jobs via teleworking or schools via virtual classrooms. And we take our responsibility to keep our customers connected incredibly seriously,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology for T-Mobile. “We can’t thank these partners and the FCC enough for coming together to provide people across the country with the critical connectivity they’re relying on right now.”T-Mobile also expanded roaming access for Sprint customers to use the T-Mobile network.The following additional measures have been put in place by T-Mobile: