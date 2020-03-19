Ethernity launches Ethernet Controller FPGA engine

Ethernity Networks introduced its ENET-D, an add-on Ethernet Controller technology to its ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC, which can efficiently processes millions of data flows and offers performance acceleration for networking and security appliances.



ENET-D is an Ethernet adapter and DMA (direct memory access) engine that eliminates the need for proprietary hardware on a network interface card. By fitting into various FPGAs and enabling customers to further avoid ASIC-based components, ENET-D advances complete disaggregation at the edge of the network.



ENET-D can be combined with Ethernity’s ENET Flow Processor and run on Ethernity’s cost-optimized and affordable ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC to deliver a complete Router-on-a-NIC with integrated Ethernet controller. It is capable of connecting to multiple virtual machines, containers, or virtual networking functions.



“ENET-D is an important step toward supporting our current and future customers that are demanding further disaggregation of their 5G networks,” said David Levi, Ethernity Networks CEO. “This is an exciting technological development for our company in that we can now offer operators a complete Ethernet controller within the FPGA on our SmartNIC. This will significantly reduce their operating costs and eliminate ASIC vendor lock-in for the emerging edge compute market.”



