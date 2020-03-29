Ericsson and Telstra achieve 200km reach on an LTE connection

Telstra has achieved a 200km cell range capability on its mobile network using equipment from Ericsson. The 3GPP specification targets a reach of up to 100km.



The first extended reach call was completed earlier this year using a Telstra site at Mount Dowe in the Australian state of New South Wales and demonstrates that this new capability can deliver up to double the 4G cell range.



The extended reach was enabled via a software upgrade to the Ericsson Radio System deployed by Telstra.



Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, Emilio Romeo, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Telstra as we continue to pursue mobile network innovations. This breakthrough means that with an Ericsson-developed software upgrade, we will be able to extend the current LTE call range from 100km up to 200km, catering to the unique needs of Australia, given its land mass and geographical size.”



Telstra Network Engineering Executive Channa Seneviratne said, “Effectively doubling the current 4G coverage range of a mobile base station is a huge win for regional and remote Australia. We live in a vast nation and fast data in more places is critical in ensuring that we are providing the best coverage for our customers, whether they're in the city or the country.